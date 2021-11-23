Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 23, 2021

San Antonio's Pastie Pops bring their sexy holiday burlesque show to the Bonham Exchange Dec. 11 

click image The Pastie Pops are bringing their Christmas Burrr-lesque show to the Bonham Exchange on Dec. 11. - INSTAGRAM / PASTIEPOPS
  • Instagram / pastiepops
  • The Pastie Pops are bringing their Christmas Burrr-lesque show to the Bonham Exchange on Dec. 11.
No, it doesn't get that cold in Texas, but sometimes you need a little something to heat you up around the holidays.

If you're for looking for that variety of ... ahem ... winter warmer, homegrown burlesque troupe Pastie Pops might have just the thing for you. The Pasties are putting on their 10th annual Christmas Burrr-lesque Show at the Bonham Exchange's Rainbow Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 11.



Hosted by Camille Toe and Topsy Curvy, the holiday extravaganza will feature performances by Jasper St. James, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Annette, Natasha B. Capri and Chola Magnolia.

According to an Instagram post by the Pastie Pops, tickets for the 21-and-up show are selling like hotcakes, so attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats while they still can.

$10-$100, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, eventbrite.com/e/the-pastie-pops-christmas-burrr-lesque-show-tickets-208398454387.

