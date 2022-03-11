Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 11, 2022

San Antonio's Pearl debuts 'Strong Mujer' mural in observation of Women’s History Month 

The mural lights up to enable nighttime selfies.

click to enlarge The Pearl's new “Strong Mujer” installation is located near the CIA's outdoor kitchen. - PHOTO COURTESY PEARL
  • Photo Courtesy Pearl
  • The Pearl's new “Strong Mujer” installation is located near the CIA's outdoor kitchen.
Downtown multi-use retail development the Pearl has unveiled an Instagram-worthy mural in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The installation, entitled “Strong Mujer,” was created by Martha Martinez-Flores of creative consulting studio MM Creative. Located near the Culinary Institute of America's outdoor kitchen, the piece features vibrant color and illuminates at sunset for optimum selfie action.



click to enlarge The mural lights up so it's available for nighttime selfies. - COURTESY PHOTO / THE PEARL
  • Courtesy Photo / The Pearl
  • The mural lights up so it's available for nighttime selfies.
The mural is available for viewing until March 28.

