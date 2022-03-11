San Antonio's Pearl debuts 'Strong Mujer' mural in observation of Women’s History Month 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Pearl

The Pearl's new “Strong Mujer” installation is located near the CIA's outdoor kitchen.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Pearl

The mural lights up so it's available for nighttime selfies.

Downtown multi-use retail development the Pearl has unveiled an Instagram-worthy mural in celebration of Women’s History Month.The installation, entitled “Strong Mujer,” was created by Martha Martinez-Flores of creative consulting studio MM Creative. Located near the Culinary Institute of America's outdoor kitchen, the piece features vibrant color and illuminates at sunset for optimum selfie action.The mural is available for viewing until March 28.