San Antonio's Pearl complex will redevelop historic stable into 'world-class music venue' 

Rendering Courtesy of Clayton Korte
Stable Hall, a new music venue at the historic Pearl Stables, will be able to seat 1,000 guests.
San Antonio's Pearl complex on Tuesday unveiled plans to transform its historic, 126-year-old stable facility into a "world-class music venue" and outdoor biergarten.
The new venture, dubbed Stable Hall, will open in spring of 2023, according to Pearl officials. It will feature a 1,000 guest-capacity music hall as well as an outdoor biergarten that gives a nod to the former brewery's German heritage.
“During COVID, we had a chance to pause and think about what we wanted to be. This place has always had something to with music, and we carry with us how important San Antonio is in the landscape of Texas music,” CEO of Pearl Commercial Elizabeth Fauerso said at a morning press conference. “We’re taking this special space, honoring the history of it and transforming into into a beautiful, new place to appreciate Texas music.”
A draped, jewel-box stage will be the focal point of the venue’s indoor performance hall. The revamp will also include the addition of floor seating and a curved balcony that will offer uninterrupted views of the stage.
San Antonio- and Austin-based architects Clayton Korte and Austin-based interior design firm Joel Mozersky Design reimagined the space to include rough-hewn wooden floors, hand-painted murals and a restored wood ceiling.
Stable Hall will also be equipped with a top-of-the-line greenroom for performers and state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting design. Bars and pre-function areas will surround the performance hall.
The biergarten will be outfitted with long tables and benches for a communal experience. It will offer traditional Texan and German Hill Country fare such as kolaches, bratwurst and pretzels, along with craft beer and specialty cocktails.
Rendering Courtesy of Clayton Korte
The Stable Hall Biergarten will open in spring of 2023.
Entertainment company WoodHouse, which operates Dallas' Trees and Gypsy Tea Room along with an array of hotels, resorts and entertainment festivals, will oversee Stable Hall's live music aspect. In a statement, WoodHouse principal Brandt Wood said he’s working with San Antonio restaurateur Erick Schlather, co-founder of Hot Joy and Barbaro, on the project.
Local musicians Santiago Jiménez Jr., Rosie Flores and the Peterson Brothers performed at Tuesday's unveiling. Pearl officials said the trio of artists is indicative of the type of acts they plan to showcase once the venue is operational.
In 2020, Pearl officials said that they would no longer book events
at the Pearl Stable, which had operated for 14 years as a meeting facility.
In the late 1800s, the Pearl Stable was home to the former brewery's draft horses, and over the years, many of the structure's architectural features were bricked over or removed.
