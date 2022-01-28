Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 28, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio’s Pearl dining hall now open for dine-in service after pandemic-driven pause 

By
click to enlarge Bottling Department at Pearl's Park Bar will celebrate five years in business in 2022. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PEARL
  • Photo Courtesy of Pearl
  • Bottling Department at Pearl's Park Bar will celebrate five years in business in 2022.
Downtown foodie fixture the Bottling Department Food Hall at the Pearl has resumed dine-in service after months of on-again, off-again closures, news site MySA reports.

The Bottling Department hosts Tenko Ramen, Chilaquil, Mi Roti, Fletcher's Hamburgers and the Park Bar under one roof. It also serves as an incubator program for locally owned, food-focused businesses.



Since the start of the pandemic, the food hall has pivoted between periodic closures and operating with capacity protocols. As of Tuesday, Jan. 25, it had replaced roughly of its 10 indoor tables. A representative for the operation told MySA full seating had returned, but it's unclear when that happened.

In the instances where the dining room was closed, guests dined al fresco after ordering from the hall’s restaurants using QR codes or the retail and dining complex’s delivery website, Pearl On The Go.

The Bottling Department is open Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Activist says San Antonio bar's dress code banning 'saggin' pants and 'durags' is anti-Black Read More

  2. Popular San Antonio eatery Thyme for Lunch closing 'for a few months' so owners can focus on self-care Read More

  3. San Antonio Coffee Festival returns with new downtown location Feb. 12 Read More

  4. New San Antonio panadería and coffee house going into former Rise Bakery in Stone Oak Read More

  5. San Antonio chef Luca Della Casa to open new Italian eatery in Stone Oak this spring Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation