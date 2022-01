San Antonio’s Pearl dining hall now open for dine-in service after pandemic-driven pause 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of Pearl

Bottling Department at Pearl's Park Bar will celebrate five years in business in 2022.

Downtown foodie fixture the Bottling Department Food Hall at the Pearl has resumed dine-in service after months of on-again, off-again closures, news site MySA reports The Bottling Department hosts Tenko Ramen, Chilaquil, Mi Roti, Fletcher's Hamburgers and the Park Bar under one roof. It also serves as an incubator program for locally owned, food-focused businesses.Since the start of the pandemic, the food hall has pivoted between periodic closures and operating with capacity protocols. As of Tuesday, Jan. 25, it had replaced roughly of its 10 indoor tables. A representative for the operation told MySA full seating had returned, but it's unclear when that happened.In the instances where the dining room was closed, guests dined al fresco after ordering from the hall’s restaurants using QR codes or the retail and dining complex’s delivery website , Pearl On The Go.The Bottling Department is open Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.