January 13, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio's Ro-Ho Pork & Bread sandwich shop will open second location southeast of downtown 

click image Ro-Ho bakes its bread fresh daily, and last January, its torta ahogado was named Texas' best sandwich by Food & Wine magazine. - INSTAGRAM / ROHOPORKANDBREAD
  • Ro-Ho bakes its bread fresh daily, and last January, its torta ahogado was named Texas' best sandwich by Food & Wine magazine.
Nationally acclaimed Mexican-style sandwich spot Ro-Ho Pork & Bread will expand its local footprint via a new brick-and-mortar location southeast of downtown, news site MySA reports.

Construction on the new location, a 995-square-foot spot at 618 Fair Ave., is scheduled to wrap up in June, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.



Ro-Ho offers four varieties of tortas ahogadas, a popular Mexican sandwich that features slow-cooked meat on crusty bread bathed in a velvety orange-red chile de arbol sauce.

Ro-Ho bakes its bread fresh daily, and last January, its torta ahogado was named Texas' best sandwich by Food & Wine magazine.

Torta lovers who prefer not to wait until the summer can still snag a sandwich at the existing Ro-Ho location, 8617 N. New Braunfels Ave. It's open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

