March 01, 2022

San Antonio’s Saint City Supper Club crawfish boil battle returns, even bigger than before 

Southtown SA's famed dinner pop-up series Saint City Supper Club returns with a Battle of the Boil April 21.
  Facebook / Joel Rivas
  • Southtown SA’s famed dinner pop-up series Saint City Supper Club returns with a Battle of the Boil April 21.
Southtown’s dinner pop-up series Saint City Supper Club will host its second annual Battle of the Boil on Thursday, April 21, pitting local culinary pros against each other for the coveted title of Crawfish Commandants.

Last year’s competition saw restauranteur Chad Carey, chef James Canter and longtime epicure Hugh Daschbach compete head-to-head for the title. In the end, Canter — the mind behind Guerilla Gourmet catering and several local pop-ups — prevailed as Crawfish King.



The 2022 iteration will be significantly larger. Eight teams will compete with 1,500 pounds of mudbugs at a new location: The Espee, the east-of-downtown event venue formerly known as Sunset Station.

The event will benefit Saint City Culinary Foundation and its subsidiary mental-wellness program Heard, which provides resources and telehealth services targeted to foodservice workers.

Tickets for Saint City's Battle of the Boil go on sale Thursday, March 3 at 10 a.m. They run $45 and include food and drinks. The pop-up itself starts at 6 p.m.

Folks interested in learning more about the Saint City Culinary Foundation can visit the organization’s website.

