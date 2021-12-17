Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 17, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio’s Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery suffers early morning break-in 

San Antonio's Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery posted this image of what appears to be a man lying on the sidewalk and trying to break the glass of its front door.
  • Instagram / sarisarisatx
  • San Antonio’s Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery posted this image of what appears to be a man lying on the sidewalk and trying to break the glass of its front door.
A family-owned San Antonio business is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar who made off with its safe early Friday morning.

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery shared the news — and surveillance footage — Friday morning via social media. Images appear to show a man lying on his stomach trying to break the eatery's glass front door.



“Not the kind of morning we expected to have,” the post read. The message also asked for help identifying the man in the photos.


Sari Sari co-owner Camille de los Reyes told news site MySA that it appears the thief “didn't touch the registers, but found our office space and found our safe.”

In additional footage shared on social media, the burglar can be seen carrying the safe to a car parked behind the building.

"With everything we have going on, we still feel pretty fortunate this is a one-time occurrence," de los Reyes told MySA. "Now we have to make sure [everyone] stays a bit more vigilant, and keep our spirits and morale high."

The family behind Sari-Sari certainly does have a lot on its plate. This week, the owners began a series of soft openings for their newest venture, Sari-Sari Supper Club, which serves family-style Filipino fare.

The new brick-and-mortar venture is the latest in the cluster of food businesses owned by De Los Reyes and her husband Adrian. Those also include a second market in the Stone Oak area, flagship food truck Jeepney Eats and the original market and restaurant, which suffered the break-in.

The market and restaurant, located at 5700 Wurzbach Road, is open and operating, "business as usual," according to its social media accounts.  

