December 10, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio's Sari-Sari Supper Club will hold soft openings of far West Side location next week 

By
click image Sari-Sari Supper Club will hold soft openings of Far Westside location Dec. 14-18. - INSTAGRAM / SUPPERCLUB_SARISARI
  • Instagram / supperclub_sarisari
  • Sari-Sari Supper Club will hold soft openings of Far Westside location Dec. 14-18.
Starting next week, fans of Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant can get a taste of the owners' newest venture Sari-Sari Supper Club.

The new far West Side dining spot will hold public soft openings Tuesday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 18, news site MySA reports. From 5-10 p.m., diners can get a sneak preview of the globally inspired dishes that make up its menu.



Owner Camille De Los Reyes told MySA that she hasn't yet set a grand opening date. However, followers can keep an eye on the new restaurant's social media feeds for details.

The new brick-and-mortar venture is the latest in the cluster of food-focused businesses owned by De Los Reyes and her husband Adrian. Those include their flagship food truck, a Leon Valley restaurant and a recently opened Stone Oak market.

Initially, Sari-Sari Supper Club will serve only dinner, according to MySA. Lunch and brunch service will follow in early 2022. It's located at 10234 State Highway 151 between Hometown Burger and the latest home of The Jerk Shack.

