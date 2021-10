San Antonio’s second Dutch Bros. Coffee now open in Universal City 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Dutch Bros. Coffee

Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened its second Alamo City location in as many months.The new spot, located at 1000 Kitty Hawk Road in Northeast San Antonio, held its grand opening Oct. 29, just over a month after Dutch Bros. opened its first store here at 8614 Potranco Road on the far West Side.Both locations serve up coffee drinks, lemonades, smoothies and flavor-infused sodas, starting bright and early at 5 a.m. The company also purports to offer “cheerful music, energetic broista (Dutch version of barista), outstanding speed, quality and service,” according to a press release.Dutch Bros. operates more than 450 locations in 11 states. So far, SA is set to gain one more location, in Castle Hills, bringing the total to three in the coming months.