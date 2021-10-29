Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 29, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio’s second Dutch Bros. Coffee now open in Universal City 

By
click to enlarge Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened a second San Antonio location. - PHOTO COURTESY DUTCH BROS. COFFEE
  • Photo Courtesy Dutch Bros. Coffee
  • Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened a second San Antonio location.
Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee has opened its second Alamo City location in as many months.

The new spot, located at 1000 Kitty Hawk Road in Northeast San Antonio, held its grand opening Oct. 29, just over a month after Dutch Bros. opened its first store here at 8614 Potranco Road on the far West Side.



Both locations serve up coffee drinks, lemonades, smoothies and flavor-infused sodas, starting bright and early at 5 a.m. The company also purports to offer “cheerful music, energetic broista (Dutch version of barista), outstanding speed, quality and service,” according to a press release.

Dutch Bros. operates more than 450 locations in 11 states. So far, SA is set to gain one more location, in Castle Hills, bringing the total to three in the coming months.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Starbucks employees scheduled for huge raises and could make up to $23 an hour Read More

  2. These 5 San Antonio bars will be overrun with booze — and boos — Halloween weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Cha-Cha’s has reopened with a vegetarian-friendly remake Read More

  4. San Antonio episode of new series from United Tacos of America host to screen at Islla Street Brewing Read More

  5. Saint City Supper Club partners with San Antonio event venue The Espee for year-long dinner series Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation