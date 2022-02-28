Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 28, 2022

San Antonio's second P. Terry's Burger Stand now open in Stone Oak 

By
click to enlarge P. Terry’s Burger Stand's U.S. Highway 281 and Stone Oak Parkway location is now open. - PHOTO COURTESY P. TERRY’S BURGER STAND
  • Photo Courtesy P. Terry’s Burger Stand
  • P. Terry’s Burger Stand's U.S. Highway 281 and Stone Oak Parkway location is now open.
Austin-based P. Terry’s Burger Stand has opened a second San Antonio location, serving up its namesake burgers along with chicken sandwiches, shakes and cookies in the Stone Oak area.

After opening its flagship Alamo City store last summer, the chain set its sights on opening three more by year’s end. Each will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night eats.



The new spot at 22607 N. U.S. Highway 281 is open Sunday through Thursday 7 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m.-midnight.

Currently under construction are P. Terry's locations near the Blanco Road-Loop 1604 intersection and on the far West Side at Potranco and Loop 1604. The chain’s first SA store, at 8539 Fredericksburg Road, opened last July.

