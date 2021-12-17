San Antonio's Second Pitch Beer Co. the latest local brewery to score H-E-B shelf space 

click image
Second Pitch Beer Co. will soon be stocking their brews in several San Antonio-area H-E-B locations.
San Antonio residents love grocery giant H-E-B for many reasons, and the chain's willingness to devote cooler and shelf space to local craft brews is one of them.
New-ish Alamo City suds factory Second Pitch Beer Co. will soon be stocking its brews in as many as 13 San Antonio-area H-E-B locations, and according to owner and brewer Jim Hansen, that number “is growing every day.”
“We are … excited about our cans going into H-E-B,” Hansen told the Current
. “We realized earlier on we need to provide our beer in a way people are consuming it. That means moving up our plans to go in cans by a couple of years.”
The addition of Second Pitch to store shelves follows this week's news that H-E-B is now stocking SA-based Islla St. Brewing's Big Rojo
, a craft beer inspired by local soda favorite Big Red.
Second Pitch’s Hometown Lager, Summer Lightning Ale and Meet in the Middle IPA will be available in select H-E-Bs starting Tuesday, Dec. 21, Hansen said.
Second Pitch opened in August 2020 as Brew Monkey Brewing Co. However, after a brief legal scuffle
with Dripping Springs' Suds Monkey Brewing Co. over the moniker, the Northeast San Antonio business renamed itself.
Since then, Second Pitch has gone on to win awards
for some of its brews, including a gold medal at the U.S. Open Beer Championship for its Hometown Lager, one of the ales destined for H-E-B shelves.
