San Antonio's Signature Restaurant to hold event benefitting Children’s Bereavement Center 

Swanky La Cantera-area eatery Signature Restaurant is set to hold a charity Teddy Bear Brunch to benefit the Children’s Bereavement Center, which offers free counseling, education and support groups for children grieving a loss.Teddy bears are an important part of the mission at Children’s Bereavement Center, as every child starts their journey at the Center with a bear. The stuff friend is gifted to remind the grieving child that they are not alone in their bereavement journey.The Nov. 13 Teddy Bear Brunch will be held in support of National Children’s Grief Awareness Month, and a partnership with the Build-A-Bear Foundation aims to collect a total of 200 bears for the Center’s holiday gift exchange.So far, the Build-A-Bear Foundation has donated 100 teddy bears to the Children’s Bereavement Center ahead of the brunch, and Signature is hoping to match that gift by asking Teddy Bear Brunch guests to bring a brand new stuffed bear for donation.Tickets for the brunch are $75 for adults and $45 for children, and one hundred percent of proceeds from the Teddy Bear Brunch will benefit the Children’s Bereavement Center.The Teddy Bear Brunch will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Folks looking to take part can call the restaurant to make reservations and purchase tickets.