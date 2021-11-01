Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 01, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's Signature Restaurant to hold event benefitting Children’s Bereavement Center 

By
click to enlarge La Cantera-area eatery Signature Restaurant is set to hold a charity Teddy Bear Brunch to benefit the Children’s Bereavement Center Nov. 13. - PHOTO COURTESY SIGNATURE RESTAURANT
  • Photo Courtesy Signature Restaurant
  • La Cantera-area eatery Signature Restaurant is set to hold a charity Teddy Bear Brunch to benefit the Children’s Bereavement Center Nov. 13.
Swanky La Cantera-area eatery Signature Restaurant is set to hold a charity Teddy Bear Brunch to benefit the Children’s Bereavement Center, which offers free counseling, education and support groups for children grieving a loss.

Teddy bears are an important part of the mission at Children’s Bereavement Center, as every child starts their journey at the Center with a bear. The stuff friend is gifted to remind the grieving child that they are not alone in their bereavement journey.



The Nov. 13 Teddy Bear Brunch will be held in support of National Children’s Grief Awareness Month, and a partnership with the Build-A-Bear Foundation aims to collect a total of 200 bears for the Center’s holiday gift exchange.

So far, the Build-A-Bear Foundation has donated 100 teddy bears to the Children’s Bereavement Center ahead of the brunch, and Signature is hoping to match that gift by asking Teddy Bear Brunch guests to bring a brand new stuffed bear for donation.

Tickets for the brunch are $75 for adults and $45 for children, and one hundred percent of proceeds from the Teddy Bear Brunch will benefit the Children’s Bereavement Center.

The Teddy Bear Brunch will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Folks looking to take part can call the restaurant to make reservations and purchase tickets.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

  • Signature

    • 16401 La Cantera Pkwy La Cantera
    • phone (210) 247-0176

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's newly reopened Mama’s Cafe will start serving breakfast Nov. 3 Read More

  2. Boozy Halloween, Cha-Cha's Reopens: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  3. These 5 San Antonio bars will be overrun with booze — and boos — Halloween weekend Read More

  4. Seattle-based Asian chain Teriyaki Madness to make San Antonio debut in 2022 Read More

  5. Pink Hill bar has opened on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor just north of downtown Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation