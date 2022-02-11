San Antonio's Smack's Chicken Shack permanently closes brick-and-mortar restaurant 

click image
Smack's Chicken Shack offered massive fried chicken sandwiches.
North-of-downtown eatery Smack's Chicken Shack has permanently shuttered its brick-and-mortar location, planning a return to its food-truck roots, MySA reports
Owner Keenen Hendricks told the news site work-life balance weighed heavily on his decision, but he added that staffing problems and costs also played a part.
"I’m very family-oriented, and the restaurant caused me to lose a lot of time with my daughters, so that was mainly the only reason," Hendricks said. "I mean, it also doesn't help that ... food costs have gone up significantly."
Hendricks ran the 3,2000-square-foot shop with just one other employee, pumping out towering fried chicken sandos five days a week.
The business owner's future plans include using his old truck to service hungry guests at spots including Peruvian eatery Scorpion, Southwest Elixirs and Burleson Yard Beer Garden, MySA reports.
The truck occupied space outside downtown’s interactive art spot Hopscotch before Hendricks opened his restaurant in the former Big Bob's Burgers space at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave. in January 2021.
For now, the news site reports, Hendricks is working on outfitting a new truck from which to sling his hefty sandwiches. Fans can expect the mobile kitchen to emerge as the newest tenant of the Hays District parking lot, 125 Lamar St., in coming weeks.
