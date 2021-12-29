Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 29, 2021

San Antonio’s Smack’s Chicken Shack will hold family-friendly first anniversary party on Jan. 1 

click image Smack’s Chicken Shack grew into a brick-and-mortar location after getting a start as a food trailer. - INSTAGRAM / SMACKSCHICKENSHACK
  • Smack’s Chicken Shack grew into a brick-and-mortar location after getting a start as a food trailer.
To celebrate a year at its brick-and-mortar location, San Antonio fried chicken outfit Smack’s Chicken Shack will ring in the new year with a family-friendly soiree on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The anniversary party will run noon to 7 p.m. and feature local retail vendors, DJs spinning tunes, a huge piñata and — of course — Smack’s over-the-top fried chicken sandwiches.



Last January, Chef Keenen Hendricks debuted the brick-and-mortar incarnation of his storied food trailer, taking over the former Big Bob's Burgers space at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave. The upcoming celebration, he said, is to thank followers for supporting the business through the past three years — especially a tumultuous 2021.

"This year has been beyond amazing and definitely a learning experience. ... I just want to thank everyone, especially our day-one customers for the constant love and support," Hendricks told the Current. "Some of y’all have been coming out since our pop-up days three years ago and are still here. It truly means the world to me."

Folks who can’t attend the New Year’s Day soiree can visit Smack’s Thursday through Monday, noon-10 p.m.

