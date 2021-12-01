Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 01, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio’s SoHill Café to reopen Dec. 1 after months-long closure 

By
click image San Antonio’s SoHill Café will reopen Dec. 1. - INSTAGRAM / SOHILLCAFE
  • Instagram / sohillcafe
  • San Antonio’s SoHill Café will reopen Dec. 1.
Beacon Hill bistro SoHill Café will reopen Wednesday for dine-in guests after a year of intermittent operation due to staffing issues.

The spot, known for chef-prepared pizzas and pasta, announced its reopening plans via social media this week, teasing a revamped menu with items including bucatini carbonara and oven-roasted quail and risotto.



Owner Jean-Francois Poujol closed SoHill's dining room to guests in October of 2020, citing pandemic-related staffing woes.

Eventually, he reopened the bistro, sharing a menu with his adjacent French-American restaurant Julia’s. Over the course of the past year, however, the SoHill was an on-again, off-again affair with varying hours and service.

The permanently reopened SoHill, located at 1719 Blanco Road, will offer dinner service Wednesday through Saturday 5-9 p.m.

