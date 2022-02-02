Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 02, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio’s sole Max’s Wine Dive location closes unexpectedly 

click to enlarge San Antonio’s Max’s Wine Dive, located at 340 E Basse Road, Suite 101, has closed. - SCREEN CAPTURE / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screen Capture / Google Maps
  • San Antonio’s Max’s Wine Dive, located at 340 E Basse Road, Suite 101, has closed.
Houston-based Max’s Wine Dive has bid farewell to the Alamo City — and it didn’t even warn us.

The Alamo Quarry Market-area restaurant, known for Southern-inspired favorites such as fried chicken and shrimp and grits, has permanently closed its doors, the Express-News reports.



A sign posted in the eatery's window Tuesday afternoon said it would be closed Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, reopening the following day. However, a worker on the property told the daily on Tuesday that the closure is permanent.

Further confirming the news, the chain's sole San Antonio property has been removed from its website, and the phone is no longer in service. Google and the restaurant’s official Facebook page also list it as permanently shuttered.

The Current reached out to Lasco Enterprises, which owns the Max’s chain, but received no response by the time of this publication.

Max’s Wine Dive opened its San Antonio restaurant in the Quarry Village shopping center in 2010. It still operates two locations in Houston.

