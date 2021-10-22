Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 24, 2021

San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream to provide a night of spooky grooves at Pearl Oct. 28 

Sound Cream Airstream will hold a Sound Scream event at Pearl Oct. 28.
Folks looking for somewhere to do the monster mash can mark their calendars for a Sound Cream Airstream DJ set at San Antonio’s Pearl green space Oct. 28, appropriately dubbed "Sound Scream."

The “all-in-one mobile discotheque” will start the free, Halloween-themed dance party at 6 p.m. The music will run until 9 p.m.



The spooky tunes will flow across the Pearl  complex’s central green space. Folks can order food and drink from purveyors inside the Bottling Department food hall, including Fletcher’s Hamburgers, Tenko Ramen, Mi Roti, Chilaquil and new smoothie spot Kineapple.

Sound Cream Airstream is an SA-based provider of al fresco dance parties — with the help of a shiny Airstream DJ booth.

