San Antonio's South Park Mall to gain new Ojos Locos sports bar 

click to enlarge Screen Capture / Google Maps

Dallas-based Ojos Locos is planning a new location at San Antonio's South Park Mall.

South San Antonio residents soon will be able to kick back with a Loca Rita, the signature marg of the Ojos Locos sports bar chain.The Dallas-based company will take over a freestanding building in South Park Mall's parking lot, MySA reports , citing state filings. The conversion of the former 10,000-square-foot auto shop will run $800,000, according to the news site.Ojos Locos operates Latino-focused sports bars with scantily clad servers and teetering beer towers as its prime attractions. Its menu includes tacos, burgers, wings and a large tequila selection in addition to beer and wine.San Antonio is home to one other Ojos Locos location, at 5809 Northwest Loop 410.A representative with Ojos Locos declined to provide an opening date for the South Park Mall location to MySA. However, work on the project started Dec. 15, the spokesperson said.