December 23, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio's South Park Mall to gain new Ojos Locos sports bar 

click to enlarge Dallas-based Ojos Locos is planning a new location at San Antonio's South Park Mall. - SCREEN CAPTURE / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screen Capture / Google Maps
  • Dallas-based Ojos Locos is planning a new location at San Antonio's South Park Mall.
South San Antonio residents soon will be able to kick back with a Loca Rita, the signature marg of the Ojos Locos sports bar chain.

The Dallas-based company will take over a freestanding building in South Park Mall's parking lot, MySA reports, citing state filings. The conversion of the former 10,000-square-foot auto shop will run $800,000, according to the news site.



Ojos Locos operates Latino-focused sports bars with scantily clad servers and teetering beer towers as its prime attractions. Its menu includes tacos, burgers, wings and a large tequila selection in addition to beer and wine.

San Antonio is home to one other Ojos Locos location, at 5809 Northwest Loop 410.

A representative with Ojos Locos declined to provide an opening date for the South Park Mall location to MySA. However, work on the project started Dec. 15, the spokesperson said.

