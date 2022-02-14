Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 14, 2022

San Antonio’s Southside slated to get a BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse location this fall 

click image California-based BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse offers growler fills of its beers. - INSTAGRAM / BJSRESTAURANTS
  • Instagram / bjsrestaurants
  • California-based BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse offers growler fills of its beers.
California-based BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is bringing its beer and bar food to the South Side this fall, joining other dining chains in something of a recent culinary glow-up for the area.

The new BJ's is planned for the corner of Southeast Military Drive and South New Braunfels Avenue, according to a filing with Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction on the project is expected by wrap up by mid-September.



BJ’s is known for award-winning brews plus an extensive menu that spans cuisines such as including Asian, Southern and Chicago-style pizza, including a dessert variety dubbed "Pizookies." Each location offers 11 house-brewed beers and ciders on tap, along with a selection of seasonal brews.

BJ's joins other chains that have planted South Side flags in recent months, including Burger Boy, Nicha’s Comida Mexicana and Chipotle.

The new store will be the brewhouse business' first in South San Antonio. It currently operates three other Alamo City locations, and construction is underway on a new BJ’s in Live Oak, near IKEA.

