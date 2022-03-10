Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 10, 2022

San Antonio's Taco Fest: Music Y Más returns in May at new location in Travis Park 

By
click to enlarge Taco Fest brings together restaurants and food trucks - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Taco Fest brings together restaurants and food trucks
Taco Fest: Music Y Más — an annual event celebrating that most puro of San Antonio foods — is back and bigger than ever.

The festival will return to downtown San Antonio following a two-year, pandemic-driven hiatus, bringing dozens of area restaurants, food trucks and vendors to Travis Park on Saturday, May 14.



Tacos take center stage for the family-friendly event, but the fun will also include live music from local, regional and national acts, cooking demos and storytelling — along with plenty of Dos XX Beer. The new location also will include an expanded children’s area.

"San Antonio understands that tacos are more than just food, they’re a way of life,” Taco Fest programmer Jim Mendiola said in a release. “The culmination of taco mastery, music and culture that exists at Taco Fest is truly something special, and we are thrilled to bring the third annual event to the heart of downtown at Travis Park.” 

So far, confirmed taco purveyors include Ay Que Rico, Backwoods BBQ y Tacos, Chela's Tacos, Mi Frijoles Catering, Mr. Meximum, Plantaqueria, Restaurant Don Pablo, RGV Barbacoa, Sangria on the Burg, Stixs & Stone and Tomatillos.

The San Antonio Current is the media sponsor of Taco Fest.

A portion Taco Fest's proceeds will benefit SATX Inner City Development, a nonprofit that responds to emergency, educational and recreational needs of San Antonio's near West Side.

Taco Fest tickets are on sale now. General admission is $10 per person ages 10 and older, and VIP tickets run $50.

