San Antonio's Tech Port Center Arena is hiring as it prepares to open next month 

Tech Port Center Arena, shown in this rendering, is scheduled to open in March.

Port San Antonio's 3,100-seat Tech Port Center Arena is hiring as it gears up for a March opening.

Operated by entertainment company ASM Global, the state-of-the-art venue will use cutting-edge technology to enhance live concerts and other events, according to officials. The Southwest San Antonio facility also will host e-sports tournaments or sports played via virtual reality headsets, making it one of the only such venues in the nation.

As it heads into operation, ASM is seeking applicants for a slew of positions, ranging from caterers and accountants to a social media manager, all of which can be applied for online.

Although slated to open in next month, the venue has only announced one event so far, the Nov. 4 Tierra Sagrada Rockfest, which will features W.A.S.P. and German guitar hero Michael Schenker.



In addition to Tech Port Center Arena, the sprawling Port San Antonio complex houses tech, cybersecurity and industrial businesses. It operates on the former grounds of Kelly Air Force Base, which closed in 2001.



