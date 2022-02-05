San Antonio's Tech Port Center Arena is hiring as it prepares to open next month 

Operated by entertainment company ASM Global, the state-of-the-art venue will use cutting-edge technology to enhance live concerts and other events, according to officials. The Southwest San Antonio facility also will host e-sports tournaments or sports played via virtual reality headsets, making it one of the only such venues in the nation.
Although slated to open in next month, the venue has only announced one event so far, the Nov. 4 Tierra Sagrada Rockfest, which will features W.A.S.P. and German guitar hero Michael Schenker.
In addition to Tech Port Center Arena, the sprawling Port San Antonio complex houses tech, cybersecurity and industrial businesses. It operates on the former grounds of Kelly Air Force Base, which closed in 2001.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.