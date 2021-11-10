Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 10, 2021

San Antonio’s The Good Kind will hold Friendsgiving event with local market, live music and cocktails 

By
click to enlarge Southtown spot The Good Kind is set to hold a Nov. 26 Friendsgiving event featuring local band The Texases. - PHOTO COURTESY THE GOOD KIND
  • Photo Courtesy The Good Kind
  • Southtown spot The Good Kind is set to hold a Nov. 26 Friendsgiving event featuring local band The Texases.
Southtown spot The Good Kind will hold a Friday, Nov. 26 Friendsgiving event featuring a maker’s market, Texas whiskey and a live set from classic-country band The Texases.

The Black Friday gathering is intended to help San Antonians spend their holiday shopping money locally and will feature vendors of handcrafted art, jewelry, clothing and gifts. A DJ will spin from 7-9 p.m. before The Texases take the stage.



Blanco-based Milam & Green Whiskey will provide cocktail tastings while The Good Kind pours its own signature drinks. The eatery’s full menu will also be available.

Tickets are $20 and include cocktail tastings for those old enough to imbibe. The Good Kind's event venue, Ivy Hall, located at 1127 S. St. Mary's St., is pet and kid friendly.

