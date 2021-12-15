Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 15, 2021

San Antonio’s The Hayden will offer Jewish-Chinese Christmas menu Dec. 21-23 

By
The Hayden's Jewish-Chinese menu includes five dishes, including pastrami fried rice. - IMAGE COURTESY THE HAYDEN
  • Image Courtesy The Hayden
  • The Hayden's Jewish-Chinese menu includes five dishes, including pastrami fried rice.
Alamo Heights-area eatery The Hayden will offer a Jewish-Chinese Christmas menu next week in homage to a tradition owner Adam Lampinstein shares with other members of the U.S. Jewish community.

Many Jewish families go out for Chinese food and a movie on Christmas Eve since they celebrate the separate winter religious holiday of Hanukkah.



“While all our friends are opening presents under the tree, having ham and sipping eggnog, we honestly have nothing else to do and thus this tradition was likely born,” Lampinstein said in a release. “We are social people and want to get out and do something!”

The Hayden's special menu, available Dec. 21-23, comprises five dishes including pastrami fried rice, egg-matzo drop soup, lox Rangoon and Everything Chicken — a “sesame-ish” crispy chicken with apricot glaze and "everything" seasoning a la a bakery bagel.

On days it's offered, the menu will be available 5 p.m.-10 p.m. or until sellout. The Hayden is located at 4025 Broadway St.

