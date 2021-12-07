Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 07, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio's Thompson Hotel reveals holiday programming details at rooftop bar and lounge 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio's Thompson Hotel reveals holiday programming details at The Moon’s Daughters, its rooftop bar and lounge. - PHOTO COURTESY THOMPSON SAN ANTONIO – RIVERWALK
  • Photo Courtesy Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk
  • San Antonio's Thompson Hotel reveals holiday programming details at The Moon’s Daughters, its rooftop bar and lounge.
Luxury hotel Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk has announced its line-up of holiday programming for its first-ever festive season, including several year-end events at its swanky rooftop bar and lounge, The Moon’s Daughters.

The newly opened luxury hotel is now offering a daily High Tea service replete with CBD-infused tea and cocktails. The new “Highest Happy Hour” menu includes small bites such as CBD tapenade, shrimp toast and moon cakes, which guests can enjoy at The Moon’s Daughters. High Tea takes place daily from 4-6 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, however, walk-in guests will also be accepted.



Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the hotel will hold a special Bad Moms Night Out event, featuring the holiday-focused flick, A Bad Moms Christmas. Guests can indulge in large format specialty cocktails — for groups of four or more — and complimentary express massages from the Thompson spa staff. Moms can toast to surviving the holiday season at The Moon’s Daughters on Dec. 23 from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Reservations are encouraged.

To close out 2021, the hotel will hold a New Year’s Eve party featuring Miami-based DJ JAX. The Moon’s Daughters will offer several table packages ranging from $800-$16,000 per table. Perks of the VIP packages include access to an open bar, champagne, spirits and magnum bottles to toast to the New Year. The event will take place from 10 p.m.-2 a.m., and tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite. $150 general admission tickets are sold out.

Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk is located at 115 Lexington Ave.

