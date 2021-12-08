San Antonio's Tobin Center hosts screening of Dickens biopic The Man Who Invented Christmas 

click to enlarge Bleecker Street Media

The Man Who Invented Christmas tells the story of how Charles Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol.

Instead of another version of British novelist Charles Dickens’ timeless holiday tale, this 2017 biographical dramedy tells the story of how Dickens came up with the idea for his 1843 novella.The movie, which is directed by British-Indian filmmaker Bharat Nalluri () and penned by Canadian writer Susan Coyne (), is adapted from author Les Standiford’s 2008 book of the same name.In the film, Dickens (Dan Stevens), four years removed from the success of, is in perilous financial straits. He looks for inspiration for his new book among the people around London, including a curmudgeon named Ebenezer Scrooge (late Academy Award winner Christopher Plummer). While writing his new story, Dickens is forced to confront his own unfavorable feelings toward his father and the fact that he’s allowing his work to interfere with his family life.The film also stars Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce () as Dickens’ father and Donald Sumpter () as Jacob Marley.was nominated for Best International Film at the 2018 Saturn Awards.