San Antonio's Tobin Center to host multicultural event in celebration of St. Patricks Day 

The Tobin Center's Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza will host the "Pachanga de San Patricio" festival on Saturday, March 19 from 2pm-8pm.

If you’re looking for a “puro” way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Tobin Center’s multicultural “Pachanga de San Patricio” on Saturday, March 19 offer just be the spin you're looking for.The outdoor festival at the Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza will feature performances from San Antonio-based “barrio big band” Bombasta, Tex-Mex punk rock outfit Piñata Protest and Irish-punk folk band Los Patricios.Named for a rhythm featuring in the music of Mexico, Ireland and West Africa, this Pachanga will also feature local dancers, libations and food from the Tobin's executive chef.The free event will run 2 p.m.-8 p.m., and no RSVP is required.