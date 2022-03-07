San Antonio’s Trilogy Burger Bistro closes after two years in business 

click image
After two years
of slinging plus-size Angus and Akaushi beef burgers, Stone Oak's Trilogy Burger Bistro will close down before the end of the month, according to weekend social media post.
“After two years of good fun and great food I have decided to close Trilogy Burger Bistro,” the March 4 post reads. “Thank you to all the staff and customers who helped me keep it going during a difficult time. We will be open for another week or two, so come say goodbye and enjoy one last meal.”
Trilogy Pizza Bistro
— the first eatery from Trilogy Burger owner John Gladders — will continue serving its popular New York-, Chicago- and California-style pizzas following the other concept’s closure.
The post didn't cite reasons for the burger bistro's closure. However, nationwide supply chain and labor shortages
— and historic inflation rates
— continue to pummel the food and beverage industry.
Located at 20079 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 3100, Trilogy Burger Bistro is open Tuesday through Saturday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery hasn't released an official closing date.
