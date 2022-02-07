San Antonio's Trinity University reclassified as National University, UTSA as R1 research school 

The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education approved Trinity University’s request to be reclassified as a baccalaureate arts and sciences institution last week. The reclassification means the San Antonio school will now be ranked as a National Liberal Arts college instead of its current status as a “regional college,” in US News and World Report annual college rankings.
“We have earned a reputation as the premier liberal arts university in the Southwest,” President of Trinity University Danny Anderson said in a press release. “Now, we are positioned to become a highly ranked and nationally recognized institution.”
Trinity’s reclassification as a National Liberal Arts university comes days after the University of Texas at San Antonio was classified as an R1 research university, also by the Carnegie Classification.
Although now an R1 school, UTSA still falls short compared to schools like Texas Christian University, Southern Methodist University, the University of Texas at Austin, Rice and Baylor — which are all ranked as top 100 National Research Universities by US News and World Report.
Trinity also faces a tough battle due to its reclassification. Although ranked the best regional university in the West by US News and World Report, the school only has six graduate programs and will now compete against the elite liberal arts schools of New England, whose alumni include Nobel Prize winners and U.S. presidents.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.