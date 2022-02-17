Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 17, 2022

San Antonio's VIA hosting annual Celebration of Rosa Parks at La Villita 

By
Civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks is shown in 1955 photo with Martin Luther King Jr. - PUBLIC DOMAIN / NATIONAL ARCHIVES
  • Public Domain / National Archives
  • Civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks is shown in 1955 photo with Martin Luther King Jr.
San Antonio's VIA Metropolitan Transit is partnering with the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) to host its annual Celebration of Rosa Parks this Thursday.

The remembrance of the late civil rights leader, who would have been 109 years old Thursday, will start at 2 p.m. at La Villita with a performance from Houston-based actress Jean Donatto and the Rev. Lemelle Taylor of the Butler African Methodist Episcopal Church of San Antonio.



Afterwards, attendees will be able to explore VIA’s refurbished 1966 GMC Dreamliner Bus and take a free tour of SAACAM Exhibits. Refreshments will also be available.

The event, launched in 2019, will be held in-person for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. VIA began honoring the life and legacy of Parks in 2005 by installing a single yellow seat on all of its buses in her honor.

Parks is best known for her pivotal role in the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott, which protested racial segregation on that Alabama city's public transit system.

