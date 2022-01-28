Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 28, 2022

San Antonio's Vista Brewing launches beer to benefit victims of domestic violence, sexual assault 

By
click to enlarge Vista Brewing's new Brave Noise Pale Ale. - MATT DIXON
  • Matt Dixon
  • Vista Brewing's new Brave Noise Pale Ale.
Vista Brewing has become the latest San Antonio-area craft-beer company to launch a charity-driven creation. Its new Brave Noise Pale Ale will raise funds for survivors of gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault and harassment in the beer industry.

The name of the new brew was inspired the Brave Noise organization, which advocates for safe spaces and inclusive environments in breweries, requesting that they be transparent with their inclusivity and discrimination policies.



Tasting notes describe the new brew as easy-drinking and light-bodied with Mosaic hops and notes of blackberry and grapefruit. It debuted at the San Antonio location of Vista Brewing Jan. 28. (The brewer also operates a location near Austin.)

In solidarity with the Brave Noise organization’s mission, Vista shared its code of conduct on a website, accessible via the QR code on every can.

“As the General Manager of Vista Brewing San Antonio and the co-founder of Wildflower Caramel Co., a women-owned business in San Antonio, I am deeply attached to the movement of equality for women in the workplace, female or femme-identifying entrepreneurs, and the movement of equality across the board,” SA taproom head honcho Matt Dixon told the Current.

Vista’s Brave Noise is available on draft at its tasting room near downtown San Antonio and also in a limited supply of cans of four-packs of 16-ounce cans. At the tasting room, it's available to go in 32-ounce crowlers and growler fills.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Austin SAFE Alliance, which aims to stop abuse for by serving the survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and exploitation and domestic violence.

