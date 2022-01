San Antonio's Walley Films to be featured in Sesame Street segment this Thursday 

click image Instagram / walleyfilms

San Antonio filmmakers Mark Lee Walley and Angela Guerra Walley have collaborated with an icon of American television for their latest project: Cookie Monster.On Wednesday, the husband-wife team — best known for short films on SA visual artists — announced that they'll be featured in the sixth episode of the 52nd season of. The episode, which debuts Thursday, Jan. 6 on the HBO Max and PBS Kids apps, includes an onscreen appearance by Angela as a watermelon farmer."I'm going to be on, y'all!" she said in a post to the Walley Films Instagram account."I play a farmer who welcomes Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck to the watermelon farm and explains how watermelons are grown! We also filmed and edited the on-location segment for Foodie Truck, so being both in front of and behind the camera was a whole new experience."