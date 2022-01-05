Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 05, 2022

San Antonio's Walley Films to be featured in Sesame Street segment this Thursday 

By
click image Angela Guerra Walley plays a watermelon farmer in a segment of Sesame Street. - INSTAGRAM / WALLEYFILMS
  • Instagram / walleyfilms
  • Angela Guerra Walley plays a watermelon farmer in a segment of Sesame Street.
San Antonio filmmakers Mark Lee Walley and Angela Guerra Walley have collaborated with an icon of American television for their latest project: Cookie Monster.

On Wednesday, the husband-wife team — best known for short films on SA visual artists — announced that they'll be featured in the sixth episode of the 52nd season of Sesame Street. The episode, which debuts Thursday, Jan. 6 on the HBO Max and PBS Kids apps, includes an onscreen appearance by Angela as a watermelon farmer.



"I'm going to be on Sesame Street, y'all!" she said in a post to the Walley Films Instagram account.

"I play a farmer who welcomes Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck to the watermelon farm and explains how watermelons are grown! We also filmed and edited the on-location segment for Foodie Truck, so being both in front of and behind the camera was a whole new experience."

