San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. to hold fifth anniversary bash Dec. 4 

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. will hold its fifth anniversary blowout Dec. 4.
Weathered Souls Brewing Co., the SA beer maker behind the Black is Beautiful social justice phenom
, will hold a fifth-anniversary blowout next month that will showcase 17 — count ‘em 17 — new beers from its head brewer.
The daylong celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4. will feature not just new creations from head brewer Marcus Baskerville
but also a vendor market and music by DJs Kidmxt and Ion Signs. South BBQ and Amaizing Corn will serve food, and the brewery will also sling chicken and waffles all day. Those with a sweet tooth can snag pastries from Alamo Biscuit Co.
“It’s been a rough couple of years for everyone, and we weren’t sure what our future held. But being able to celebrate these five years with likeminded people, who not only believe in this product and brand, but share the same passion, is a celebration in itself,” Weathered Souls’ Director of Sales, Marketing and Events Kim Machado told the Current
.
“It reflects an overall attitude of gratitude and enjoying what we have, instead of focusing on what we want in the future," Machado added. "Saturday’s appreciation party is for everyone who has supported us and continues to believe in us.”
The soiree is free, and doors will open at noon.
