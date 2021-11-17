Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 17, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. to hold fifth anniversary bash Dec. 4 

By
click image Weathered Souls Brewing Co. will hold its fifth anniversary blowout Dec. 4. - INSTAGRAM / CHRIS_ANDHISFLYINGCAMERA
  • Instagram / chris_andhisflyingcamera
  • Weathered Souls Brewing Co. will hold its fifth anniversary blowout Dec. 4.
Weathered Souls Brewing Co., the SA beer maker behind the Black is Beautiful social justice phenom, will hold a fifth-anniversary blowout next month that will showcase 17 — count ‘em 17 — new beers from its head brewer.

The daylong celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4. will feature not just new creations from head brewer Marcus Baskerville but also a vendor market and music by DJs Kidmxt and Ion Signs. South BBQ and Amaizing Corn will serve food, and the brewery will also sling chicken and waffles all day. Those with a sweet tooth can snag pastries from Alamo Biscuit Co.



“It’s been a rough couple of years for everyone, and we weren’t sure what our future held. But being able to celebrate these five years with likeminded people, who not only believe in this product and brand, but share the same passion, is a celebration in itself,” Weathered Souls’ Director of Sales, Marketing and Events Kim Machado told the Current.

“It reflects an overall attitude of gratitude and enjoying what we have, instead of focusing on what we want in the future," Machado added. "Saturday’s appreciation party is for everyone who has supported us and continues to believe in us.”

The soiree is free, and doors will open at noon.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based Whataburger opened a Kansas City location, and diners there are going batshit Read More

  2. Pluckers Wing Bar to open third San Antonio location near North Star Mall in January Read More

  3. San Antonio-based Whataburger among 27 fastest-growing restaurant chains in U.S. Read More

  4. San Antonio's Maverick Whiskey debuts limited-edition barrel proof bourbon Read More

  5. San Antonio chocolatier Nacho Aguirre returns to Food Network to judge holiday competition series Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation