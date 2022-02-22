San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing Co. to release first official barrel-aged Girl Scout beers 

click image Facebook / Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

Adventurefuls, this year's special Girl Scout Cookie offering, play a part in a new Weathered Souls imperial stout.

San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. is about to tap the first-ever kegs of Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas beers — flavored, as the name suggests, with actual Girl Scout Cookies.The Girl Scout Cookie-themed Coconut Caramels and Adventurer beers will both both make their debut at Weathered Souls' taproom this Saturday and will only be available in the Alamo City.Coconut Caramels is a 15.5% ABV barrel-aged Imperial Stout made with the Girl Scouts' Samoa cookies, while Adventurer is a 10.5% ABV Imperial Stout made with this year’s special fundraising cookie: Adventurefuls.Coconut Caramels won't be sold anywhere but the Weathered Souls taproom, located at 606 Embassy Oaks. Four-packs of Adventurefuls Imperial Stout will be available both in the taproom and at area H-E-B stores.