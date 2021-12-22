Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 22, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio’s Weathered Souls lands an ale on Hop Culture’s Best Beers of 2021 list 

San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing has landed on Hop Culture's 21 Best Beers of 2021 list.
  • San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing has landed on Hop Culture’s 21 Best Beers of 2021 list.
The end of every year is full of best-of lists, ranking everything from whiskey to holiday lights.

San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing Co. snagged one such honor this week: its Habitual Line Stepper Imperial Stout landed on Hop Culture magazine's 21 Best Beers We Drank in 2021 list.



Habitual Line Stepper pulled rave reviews for its “beautifully strong flavor” and “major cold brew coffee vibrations,” which tracks — the high-alcohol stout is brewed with coffee roasted by Jacksonville Beach, Florida-based Longroad Coffee Co.

Habitual Line Stepper is available in the Weathered Souls taproom now.
  • Habitual Line Stepper is available in the Weathered Souls taproom now.
Hop Culture's list looks back on the most remarkable brews the staff encountered over 12 months of tasting. Normally, the team compiles the list on its own, but this year, it enlisted the help of outside beer lovers for addition perspective.

Habitual Line Stepper was the only San Antonio-produced beer to make the list and one of only two from Texas-based breweries. The other is Cornsch, a kölsch brewed with corn grits from Live Oak Brewing Co. of Del Valle and St. Elmo Brewing of Austin.

Habitual Line Stepper, which clocks in at 14.2% alcohol by volume, is available now in the Weathered Souls taproom.

