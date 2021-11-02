San Antonio's WeFlamenco Fest returns with over a week of events celebrating the dance form 

click to enlarge
After last year’s socially distanced and mostly online performances, the WeFlamenco Fest returns for a 12th year with a full set of events throughout the city.
The festival, founded by Joel Settles in 2010 and headed by Paula Sullivan since 2014, highlights both students and professionals and aims to “celebrate, educate and invigorate” the local dance community.
While WeFlamenco has produced large stage productions in the past, such as 2017’s Somos Flamenco, featuring the Spanish dancer Pilar Andujar, recent years have seen a move toward community-driven events such as flamenco in the park and fashion runway shows.
In the 2019 WeFlamenco program, the last before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan wrote, “The people responsible for flamenco’s growing reputation in San Antonio are many. Through this festival we acknowledge their passion and dedication to the art of flamenco.”
This year’s festival kicks off on Nov. 4 at Carmens de la Calle with a tribute to Miles Davis’ Sketches of Spain
featuring the Pete Rodriguez quartet and dancer Jackie Rodriguez-Navar. Sure to be a highlight of this year’s events is designer Lisa Perello’s flamenco fashion show “La Moda Sigue” at Fabrictopia on Nov. 11.
For students of dance, this year’s workshops include virtual masterclasses directly from Amor de Dios in Madrid, one of the most prestigious dance schools in the world.
WeFlamenco Fest will close Nov. 14 with “A History of Flamenco in San Antonio” at the Teresa Champion Dance Academy, an appropriate ending to more than a week filled with dancing and entertainment. In 1954 Teresa Champion introduced flamenco to San Antonio, later appearing in the John Wayne film The Alamo
.
The WeFlamenco Fest continues the rich legacy of dance in the city. For a full list of events visit facebook.com/weflamencofest
.
$15-$75, Thursday, Nov. 4- Sunday, Nov. 14, various times and locations, facebook.com/weflamencofest.
