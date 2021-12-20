San Antonio's West Side gains craft beer haven in new Big Hops location 

click image Facebook / Big Hops Potranco

A new Big Hops location has popped up on San Antonio's west side.

Craft beer lovers may rejoice in the news that another Big Hops location has opened its doors, this one on San Antonio’s West Side.The new Big Hops, located at 12991 Potranco Road, took to Facebook over the weekend to share that it had welcomed its first customers, offering the same rotating draft system and beer-focused events familiar to regulars at its other locations. Unique to the chain's newest outpost is an expansive deck for outdoor imbibing.The location is so new, it’s not yet listed on the Big Hops website.Thereached out to the Potranco location to determine hours of operation, but had not heard back by press time.If it’s to follow suit behind the four other locations in the SA area, it will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Friday from noon to midnight, Saturday from noon to 1 a.m. and Sunday from noon to midnight.