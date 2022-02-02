Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 02, 2022

Scream franchise alum Jamie Kennedy brings his stand-up show to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club 

Jamie Kennedy's resume goes well beyond his role as Randy Meeks in Scream.
  • Jamie Kennedy's resume goes well beyond his role as Randy Meeks in Scream.
Sure, everyone knows him as Randy Meeks, the rules guy from the first few Scream flicks, but Jamie Kennedy has also done plenty of other stuff, including stand-up comedy.

It takes a certain level of determination to impersonate a manager, but Kennedy did it as “Marty Power” to book his early acting gigs (apparently “John Barron” was taken).



The ruse led to a role in the TV show VR Rangers, followed a couple of years later by an appearance in Romeo and Juliet, alongside Leo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. By 2002, he was successful enough to headline The Jamie Kennedy Experiment on the WB network.

Kennedy has also been the subject of jokes and ridicule through the years, particularly for his film Son of the Mask. But he also produced and starred in the 2007 documentary Heckler, which examined those folks who feel the need to interrupt stand-up comics.

Kennedy resurfaced on social media recently via a comedic video he completed years ago with the recently departed Bob Saget.

$60-$160, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

