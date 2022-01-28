Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 28, 2022

Search for missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil shifted to Hill Country town of Fredericksburg 

click to enlarge Three-year-old Lina Khil was last seen in a park near the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in Northwest San Antonio. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Police Department
  • Three-year-old Lina Khil was last seen in a park near the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in Northwest San Antonio.
The headline-grabbing search for a missing 3 year old headed north after her parents and a nonprofit received a tip mentioning Cross Mountain Park in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg, according to a News4SA report.

The family of missing Lina Khil alerted authorities to the information Wednesday, according to the TV station. After not hearing back, the family and volunteers from the nonprofit Eagle's Flight headed to Fredericksburg the following morning in hopes of finding the girl, who's been missing for more than a month.

Eventually, local authorities and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the search, combing the expansive park for clues and interviewing neighbors for several hours, according to News4's reporting.

Pamela Allen of Eagle's Flight, which aids families in crisis, told the TV station all hope isn't loss even though the search didn't turn up the child.

Lina Khil, whose family are Afghan refugees, went missing from a park near the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in Northwest San Antonio on Dec. 20. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. Her disappearance has since garnered national attention, and police, the FBI and volunteers have spent hours following up leads.

A prayer service for Lina Khil will be held at San Antonio’s Muslim Children's Education and Civic Center starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Lina’s family, supporters and Mayor Ron Nirenburg are expected to attend.

There's still a $150k reward for anyone with information that leads to the child's discovery. Those with tips should contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

