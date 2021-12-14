Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 14, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Seattle-based Asian chain Teriyaki Madness’ San Antonio location will be first of 15 Texas stores 

A San Antonio resident plans to open three Teriyaki Madness locations within the next three years.
  • Instagram / teriyaki.madness
  • A San Antonio resident plans to open three Teriyaki Madness locations within the next three years.
Fast-casual Asian chain Teriyaki Madness shared plans in October for a 2022 San Antonio debut. Now, the chain has signed a 15-unit deal for the Lone Star State, industry website FastCasual reports.

The Texas locations will be operated by San Antonio franchisee Daniel Gifford, who hopes to open his first Alamo City store next year — followed by a second location within a year and a third by year two or three — according to the news site.



"Opening our first location in San Antonio is a big milestone for us as a brand, and we really have been lucky to find partners like Daniel Gifford and Gilberto Vergara," Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith told FastCasual. "Now, we're excited to deliver something different to the customers of San Antonio and are eager to build our presence in Texas and beyond."

Founded in 2003, the Seattle-based fast food franchise follows a Chipotle-esque system, featuring made-to-order teriyaki bowls and appetizers including egg rolls, pot stickers and edamame.

Currently, the brand has more than 100 shops.

