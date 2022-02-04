Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 07, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

SeaWorld San Antonio will hold job fairs Thursday through Saturday 

By
click to enlarge A view from a water slide at Sea World San Antonio. - TWITTER / SEAWORLDTEXAS
  • Twitter / SeaWorldTexas
  • A view from a water slide at Sea World San Antonio.
It may seem a weird to think of a summer job right after an ice storm, but SeaWorld San Antonio is holding a three-day job fair this week. 

SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica Water Park are looking to fill part-time and full-time positions. The marine-life and water parks' open positions range from lifeguards and bartenders to educators and dolphin trainers.

Interested applicants can apply online or attend the fair in-person with the potential to be hired on the spot. The event will take place Thursday through Saturday. Thursday's hours will run 3-7 p.m. while Friday's and Saturday's will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Tech Port Center Arena is hiring as it prepares to open next month Read More

  2. Bad Takes: The 7 dumbest things Jordan Peterson said on Joe Rogan's podcast Read More

  3. Texas tenants hit with soaring rent increases see little relief in sight Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Alamo named tenth most beautiful U.S. landmark by travel blog Read More

  5. San Antonio's Trinity University reclassified as National University, UTSA as R1 research school Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation