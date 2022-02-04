SeaWorld San Antonio will hold job fairs Thursday through Saturday 

SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica Water Park are looking to fill part-time and full-time positions. The marine-life and water parks' open positions range from lifeguards and bartenders to educators and dolphin trainers.
Interested applicants can apply online or attend the fair in-person with the potential to be hired on the spot. The event will take place Thursday through Saturday. Thursday's hours will run 3-7 p.m. while Friday's and Saturday's will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
