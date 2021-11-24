Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 24, 2021

Selfie-worthy pop-up Flower Vault returning to San Antonio’s North Side on Saturday 

By
click image Flower Vault is back in San Antonio for a limited time. - INSTAGRAM / WANDERING.WAIF⠀⠀
  • Instagram / wandering.waif⠀⠀
  • Flower Vault is back in San Antonio for a limited time.
Locals looking for a new profile pic now have one more spot to snag it via the seasonal pop-up space Flower Vault, which is coming back to San Antonio on Saturday for a three-weekend run.

The temporary space includes 12 vibrant, themed areas with eye-catching details such as a wall covered in pink peonies or a hanging installation featuring hundreds of bright orange marigolds. This year’s iteration also includes five holiday-themed areas.



Flower Vault is open on Saturdays and Sundays only, from Saturday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Dec. 19. General admission tickets are $20 per person and $10 per pet for one hour. Children under 10 get in free.

The pop-up is located at 18402 U.S. Highway 281 North, Suite 101.

