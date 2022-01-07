Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 07, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Sen. Ted Cruz grovels for Tucker Carlson's forgiveness after calling Jan. 6 a 'violent terrorist attack' 

By
click to enlarge Ted Cruz grovels after right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson calls him a liar. - SCREEN CAPTURE / FOX NEWS
  • Screen Capture / Fox News
  • Ted Cruz grovels after right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson calls him a liar.
Along with picking online fights with celebrities, squirming seems to be one of Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's most frequent pastimes.

After being excoriated this week by right-wingers for calling the Jan. 6 insurrection a “violent terrorist attack,” Texas' junior senator appeared Thursday on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show to cram his own words back into his weirdly shaped pie hole.



"The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and it was frankly dumb," Cruz said during what could best be described as a groveling appearance on the extreme-right entertainer's program.

After Carlson shouted over Cruz, cutting him off and effectively calling him a liar, Cruz smiled meekly then explained that when he used the T-word, he was only referring to Jan. 6 rioters who attacked the police — and not anyone else who stormed the Capitol and tried to overturn a fair and free election.

“For a decade, I have referred to people who violently assault police officers as terrorists," Cruz explained. "I’ve done so over and over and over again."

Carlson and other far-right figures hyperventilated Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, after Cruz during a Senate hearing praised police who fought back a "violent terrorist attack on the Capitol."

Even though Cruz spent the weeks before the insurrection making bullshit claims that election fraud cost Trump the election, Carlson nonetheless accused the senator of "repeating the talking points" of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland during his comments at the hearing.

Following his kowtowing on Carlson's show, Cruz tweeted a clip of his appearance and again chastised himself for his "dumb" description of the law-abiding folks who swarmed the Capitol. You know, just to make sure everyone understands how much he regrets having used the T-word.

Yesterday, I used a dumb choice of words and unfortunately a lot of people are misunderstanding what I meant," Cruz wrote.

"I was NOT calling the thousands of peaceful protestors on Jan 6 terrorists. I would never do so," he added in a subsequent tweet.

Thanks for clearing that up, champ. Now on to the next celebrity Twitter fight, or flight to Cancun, or whatever.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio ISD offering $200 a day to substitute teachers, holding job fairs this week Read More

  2. Anti-vax podcaster Douglas Kuzma dies of COVID-19 caught at Texas conspiracy theory gathering Read More

  3. FBI Underwater Search Team arrives after new tip in case of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil Read More

  4. Metro Health warns of fake COVID-19 testing sites in San Antonio Read More

  5. Ted Cruz skewered from both right and left after calling Jan. 6 a 'violent terrorist attack' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation