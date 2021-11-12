Shark Tank alum Jackson’s brings line of sweet potato-based snacks to San Antonio 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Jackson's

Jackson’s sweet potato kettle chip snacks are now available in the Alamo City.

Health-focused San Antonians have one more snack with which to fuel their days, thanks to Jackson’s, a Colorado-based sweet potato kettle chip line now available in the Alamo City.Vegan, gluten-free, paleo, nut-free and kosher, Jackson’s chips are made from non-GMO heirloom sweet potatoes sourced directly from small farms. The chip line currently boasts four flavors: sea salt with coconut oil, sea salt with avocado oil, spicy tomatillo with avocado oil and Carolina BBQ with avocado oil.Founded in Crested Butte, Colorado in 2013 by Scott and Megan Reamer, Jackson’s snacks were created as a way to combat a previously undiagnosed illness in their eldest child, for whom the brand is named.The Reamers were selected to appear on ABC Television's "Shark Tank" in 2017, where their presentation resulted in a business partnership with Guest Shark Rohan Oza. Oza is known for work on brands such as Coca-Cola, Glacéau, Vita Coco and Popchips.Jackson was eventually diagnosed with the incredibly rare Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome, a genetic inflammatory autoimmune disease affecting the brain. There is no known cure for the ailment, and Jackson tragically passed away that same year.Jackson’s full assortment of flavors are available in San Antonio's Central Market store. Additionally, the Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil are available in an 18-pack of 1.5 ounce bags in Sam’s Club locations throughout the state.