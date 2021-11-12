Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 12, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Shark Tank alum Jackson’s brings line of sweet potato-based snacks to San Antonio 

By
click to enlarge Jackson’s sweet potato kettle chip snacks are now available in the Alamo City. - PHOTO COURTESY JACKSON'S
  • Photo Courtesy Jackson's
  • Jackson’s sweet potato kettle chip snacks are now available in the Alamo City.
Health-focused San Antonians have one more snack with which to fuel their days, thanks to Jackson’s, a Colorado-based sweet potato kettle chip line now available in the Alamo City.

Vegan, gluten-free, paleo, nut-free and kosher, Jackson’s chips are made from non-GMO heirloom sweet potatoes sourced directly from small farms. The chip line currently boasts four flavors: sea salt with coconut oil, sea salt with avocado oil, spicy tomatillo with avocado oil and Carolina BBQ with avocado oil.



Founded in Crested Butte, Colorado in 2013 by Scott and Megan Reamer, Jackson’s snacks were created as a way to combat a previously undiagnosed illness in their eldest child, for whom the brand is named.

The Reamers were selected to appear on ABC Television's "Shark Tank" in 2017, where their presentation resulted in a business partnership with Guest Shark Rohan Oza. Oza is known for work on brands such as Coca-Cola, Glacéau, Vita Coco and Popchips.

Jackson was eventually diagnosed with the incredibly rare Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome, a genetic inflammatory autoimmune disease affecting the brain. There is no known cure for the ailment, and Jackson tragically passed away that same year.

Jackson’s full assortment of flavors are available in San Antonio's Central Market store. Additionally, the Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil are available in an 18-pack of 1.5 ounce bags in Sam’s Club locations throughout the state. 

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Hotel Emma to hold fancy AF Le Grande Champagne Dinner next week Read More

  2. San Antonio reverend giving away 300 turkeys in honor of late mother Verna Mae 'Mama' Boone Read More

  3. Doughboy will give away 150 free lunch pizzas at San Antonio’s El Camino food truck park on Friday Read More

  4. Traveling Wizard's Ball, La Segunda Bartique: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  5. Viet-Cajun spot Pinch Boil House to close original downtown San Antonio location permanently Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation