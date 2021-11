Shop Local: Your San Antonio holiday gift guide 

click to enlarge Bryan Rindfuss

There’s no shortage of reasons to shop local as we head into the holidays.The dollars we spend with San Antonio-based businesses stay in our community via local sales taxes, employee paychecks and more. They also fund businesses rooted in our city and that won’t pull up their tent stakes at the first sign of an economic slump. And haven’t we all reached the point of exhaustion with ordering crap from Amazon?Thehas long trumpeted the importance of shopping locally around the holidays and has tried to direct readers to Alamo City businesses that offer unique and dazzling gifts.This year, however, we decided to approach our annual Shop Local guide a little differently.Rather than compiling the lists ourselves, we asked SA-area artists, creators and personalities to discuss the homegrown gifts they would love to receive this season. What’s more, we asked them to touch on some of their favorite past gifts and talk about why keeping dollars local is vital to them.Of course, for those just can’t turn loose of holiday traditions, we also provided an abbreviated local shopping guide sourced by acontributing editor.Happy holidays, and happy shopping.