July 08, 2021 Screens » Film

Site reimagines San Antonio as Inception-style dreamscape ahead of the film's anniversary 

By
click to enlarge Travel site reimagines San Antonio as mind-bending dreamscape ahead of Inception anniversary. - COURTESY NEXT VACAY
  • Courtesy Next Vacay
  • Travel site reimagines San Antonio as mind-bending dreamscape ahead of Inception anniversary.
Travel deal site Next Vacay has released a series of mind-bending artwork showing major cities as they might have appeared in the 2010 blockbuster hit Inception.

Among them was our own Alamo City.



Ahead of the film’s 11th anniversary, Next Vacay redesigned 11 iconic U.S. skylines in the trippy style of the science fiction film. For those who need a refresher, the movie follows Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief who steals corporate secrets from other characters’ minds during a subconscious dream state.

The San Antonio image views the city from a Southeastern vantage point but shows it bending as if it's flowing off the edge of a cliff. Iconic landmarks including the Tower of the Americas and the Henry B. González Convention Center feature in the artwork.

click image Inception was released in 2010. - WARNER HOME VIDEO
  • Warner Home Video
  • Inception was released in 2010.

The full series of Inception-ized cities also includes Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Miami, Seattle, Honolulu, Chicago, Charlotte, St. Louis and Minneapolis.

