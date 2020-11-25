Six gorgeous 80-year-old-plus homes for sale in San Antonio for under $250,000 

San Antonio home values are escalating, and the prices can seem completely out of reach — especially for older homes with historical appeal and sturdy workmanship.But savvy shoppers still can find affordable properties if they're willing to look beyond Southtown and the Monte Vista area. We were able to track down these attractive, move-in-ready homes that were all 80 years old or older, and all had price tags under $250,000.While that's not necessarily cheap, all of them were below or slightly above the San Antonio-New Braunfels median home value of around $222,000, according to Zillow. And who wouldn't pay just a little bit more to live in a place with character?