December 23, 2020 Slideshows » News

Six homes near San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood selling for under $250,000 

By San Antonio Current Staff
It’s no secret that Southtown is the place to be. It's an arty and engaging stretch of San Antonio, offering unique older houses and the best of downtown living.

Unfortunately, the prices in neighborhoods such as King William and Lavaca are out of reach for many of us. To help, we put together a list of six affordable homes just outside the traditional confines of Southtown.

Starting as low as $140,000, these properties are situated close to the action but without an insurmountable price tag. If you've dreamed of being surrounded by all the culture and history available just shy of downtown, these reasonably priced and conveniently located houses may be right up your alley.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
107 Applin Ave
$185,000
139 Benita St
$250,000
419 Denver Blvd
$239,000
1016 Piedmont Ave
$140,000
525 W Mitchell St
$250,000
1043 Essex St
$232,990
107 Applin Ave
$185,000
Tags: Inexpensive homes, small homes, cute homes, quaint homes, starter homes, San Antonio real estate, affordable homes, modest homes, affordable housing, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, cheap housing, San Antonio homes for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, Houses under $250000, houses under $250K, historical neighborhoods, old neighborhoods, downtown living, Southtown, King William, Lavaca

