Six homes near San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood selling for under $250,000 

It’s no secret that Southtown is the place to be. It's an arty and engaging stretch of San Antonio, offering unique older houses and the best of downtown living.Unfortunately, the prices in neighborhoods such as King William and Lavaca are out of reach for many of us. To help, we put together a list of six affordable homes just outside the traditional confines of Southtown.Starting as low as $140,000, these properties are situated close to the action but without an insurmountable price tag. If you've dreamed of being surrounded by all the culture and history available just shy of downtown, these reasonably priced and conveniently located houses may be right up your alley.