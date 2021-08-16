Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

August 16, 2021 Slideshows » News

Six months after slashing its price by $2.5 million, George Strait's San Antonio house is still for sale 

By San Antonio Current Staff
In January, country music legend George Strait relisted his Santa Fe-style home in the ultra-pricy Dominion enclave for $7.5 million, cutting a quarter from his original asking price. And it still hasn't moved.

The price reduction, which happened more than six months ago, was only the latest for the King of Country as he looked to unload his castle. It originally went on the market in 2018 at $10 million, then the price dropped to $8.9 million in 2019.

While the price may have dropped, the 8,000 square foot hilltop home is no less spectacular. Designed by sculptor-turned-architect Bill Tull, it features custom stained glass and murals along with a safe room that looks like an old bank vault from a Western movie.

This home is listed by Tamara Strait with Phyllis Browning Company.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 50
PREV NEXT
1/50
Play Slideshow

