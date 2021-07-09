Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

July 09, 2021

Six swinging Mid-Century Modern houses for sale in San Antonio right now 

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio's inner-loop suburbs are full of houses built during the prosperous years following World War 2. Many carried the hallmarks of the Mid-Century Modern movement — clean lines, adventurous angles and space-age design.

Misguided reno jobs, haphazard additions and ill-advised flirtations with '80s style ruined the charm of some of those properties. But there are still plenty where owners have either meticulously looked after or lovingly restored the best design elements of that oh-so-hip era.

In homage to the swinging architecture San Antonio boasted during the middle of the 20th century, feast your eyes on these six properties now on the market that evoke the days of martinis, moon shots and Dexter Gordon on the turntable.

All listings from Realtor.com.
331 Linda Dr, 1960
$320,000
521 Canterbury Hill St, 1955
$1,210,000
434 Burnside Dr, 1955
$400,000
502 Robinhood Pl,1953
$485,000
729 Rockhill Dr, 1965
$725,000
115 Wickford Way, 1967
$769,000
