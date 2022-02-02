Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 02, 2022

Six warming centers will open in San Antonio ahead of this week's freezing temperatures 

By
click to enlarge A mix of freezing rain and sleet is likely to hit San Antonio on Thursday. - WIKIMEDIA
  • Wikimedia
  • A mix of freezing rain and sleet is likely to hit San Antonio on Thursday.
In anticipation of frigid temperatures expected in the San Antonio area Wednesday night, Bexar County will open six warming centers. The facilities are accessible to anyone concerned about staying warm as freezing temperatures set in.

The centers are located at:
  • Emergency Services District 2, 2096 Talley Road
  • Emergency Services District 3, 23103 Bulverde Road
  • Emergency Services District 8, 20825 Babcock Road
  • China Grove, 2456 FM 1516 South, China Grove
  • Leon Valley Convention Center, 6427 Evers Road
  • Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, 9810 Southton Road
The centers will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday and remain in operation through noon Saturday or until no longer needed. Staff will provide bottled water.



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bexar County and Winter Storm Warning for the Hill Country. A mix of freezing rain and sleet is likely on Thursday.

